Songstress H.E.R. Added To ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical Cast

Songstress H.E.R. is expanding her repertoire in the realm of entertainment. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the music artist—whose real name is Gabriella Wilson—will be featured in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

The film, which is being created by Warner Bros., will reimagine novelist Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning piece of work. The novel, released in 1982, captures the journey of Celie Harris as she navigates life in the South during the early twentieth century. Three years after the book hit shelves, director Steven Spielberg released a film adaptation that starred Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey, Akosua Busia, and others. Wilson will reportedly reprise the role of Squeak who was portrayed by Rae Dawn Chong in the original film.

The movie, which is currently in production, has an exceptional collective of creatives working to bring the story to life both behind the scenes and on-screen. Black Is King filmmaker Blitz Bazawule will serve as the director and Marcus Gardley—best known for working on projects that include The Chi and Tales of the City—will pen the script. Winfrey and Spielberg will produce through their respective production imprints. Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders will also serve as producers and actor Corey Hawkins has joined the cast lineup.

Wilson has been candid about her aspiration to act. “What’s for me is for me,” she shared in an interview with Angie Martinez. “I do have ambitions to be on Broadway, do music for more films, and be in a film as an actress. When the right thing comes along, and I do it and it gets recognized that’s just a plus. That’s the icing on the cake.” H.E.R., who is charting a path to EGOT status, won the best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” which was featured on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack.

