Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Something More Powerful Than Money

Although a good portion of our lives is controlled by the pursuit of making money, Dr. Willie Jolley dedicates his “Wake Up & Win” for today to something all the more greater: dreams!

Pairing a dream with confidence, determination and persistence can lead to the same results that inspired Black History icons like Martin Luther King Jr., Mary McLeod Bethune and Spud Webb to achieve greatness in their individual pursuits. Why can’t it happen to you too?

Get inspired to learn about something more powerful than money in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

