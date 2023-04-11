Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of Words On Your Success”
Read Dr. Willie Jolley’s message below
I recently shared a chant of affirmation that my team does every morning to get us up and focus. So many people responded to the message I want to share a little more about the impact your words can have on your success. God created the world. That word, she said, let there be light and there was light, he said. Let this object happen, and it did, and that’s an object lesson about the impact words can have on creation.
So I want you to create it and speak a new way into your life. I share with you how every morning my team starts with an affirmation. We talk about how our success is gonna happen that day. We say I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am happy. I am whole. I feel terrific. I am blessed and highly favored. This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it, and may our favor, your favor come from you, Lord. If we go through this day-to-day today, make the decision to speak your way to a great day, this is for you to know that your world is created by your words.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- The Impact Of Words On Your Success | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Power Of Winning | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Make The Most Of Every Day | Dr. Willie Jolley
Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
-
Eve Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son And Her Followers Say He Is Her Twin
-
Meet The Houston Family Behind The Viral YouTube Children’s Show ‘Gracie’s Corner’
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video