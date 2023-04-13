Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were spotted on the set of the upcoming Bad Boys 4 movie in Atlanta. Will, who plays Mike Lowerey, and Martin, who plays Marcus Burnett, were seen near their trailers, in character for the film. In January, both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence posted a video with them announcing that the film was in the process. However, now is the first time we’ve spotted the two on set together.
According to Variety, at the Grammy Awards back in February Questlove stated, “I’ll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week”. In July 2022, Martin Lawrence dismissed rumors of him not continuing with the Bad Boys series because of his incident. He told the world he’s at least “got one more”. He also spoke about how much of an impact the series had on the culture. Bad Boys 4 is currently in production and the release date is still unknown.
Will the favorable series do as well as the classics before it?
- Bishop Paul S. Morton Talks “I Believe” Featuring Fred Jerkins & More
- The Impact Of Good News | Dr. Willie Jolley
- A World Reimagined: Check Out A New Featurette From Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Ahead Of Its Release
- Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Says He’s Received ‘More Than 1,000’ Racist Death Threats From Trump Supporters
- Justin Timberlake Starts New Scholarship in Honor of Late Backup Singer
- Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’
- Dove Self Esteem Project Partners With Lizzo And More To Help Make Social Media A More Positive And Safe Place For Young People
- I HATE THE HOMIES | NBA ‘PLAY-INs’, ANGER PROBLEMS, Tiger Wood or just Tiger GOOD | EPISODE 47
- Here’s How To Get A Sam’s Club Membership For Just $10
- Chloe Bailey Gets Candid On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ About Overcoming Imposter Syndrome And How She Uplifts Herself
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’ was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Eve Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son And Her Followers Say He Is Her Twin
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video
-
MC Lyte and Warryn Campbell Present MY BLOCK at the Kennedy Center Easter Sunday