Make Up Your Mind Get Ready To Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make Up Your Mind Get Ready To Win”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
- Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley
In order to win, you must make up your mind.
I have found that nothing is stronger than a made-up mind. Unfortunately, most people never really make up their minds. They think they might like to do something, but then they get swayed by the challenges and the circumstances of life.
Am I saying that if you make up your mind, you are guaranteed to win? No, but I can say that if you give up, you are guaranteed not to win. Look, Scripture teaches us that the race does not go to the swift, nor to the strong, but to those who continued on to the end. You must keep going and the day is your day to win.
When you make up your mind to do it. So make up your mind, get busy and go to work. You can, when you think you can and you act in that.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
