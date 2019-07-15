CLOSE
Get Up! Fitness & Wellness
HomeGet Up! Fitness & Wellness

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Full Body Summer Workout [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is giving us a complete summer workout  for our bodies. Dawn challenges us with exercises that include cardio, mountain climbers, ab crunches and more.

She believes the earth is your gym so find a bench and workout!

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Dawn Strozier , exercise , Workout

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close