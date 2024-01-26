Kierra Sheard-Kelly Inspires Young Girls with New Children’s Book Kiki Finds Her Voice [LISTEN]

God’s favor has no limits, and Kierra Sheard-Kelly is living proof! She stops by the Get Up Church to share details on her recently released book, Kiki Finds Her Voice: Be True to You and Embrace Your God-Given Gifts!

The inspiration behind the story is based on a real-life experience from Sheard-Kelly’s childhood. After her mother (Karen Clark Sheard of the legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters) dispelled her dreams of performing an R&B talent show audition, she later realized that the lesson actually molding her to “follow her heart and be a leader.”

“[The book] is like [Mary Mary’s] song “little girl, little girl”…trying to encourage little girls to embrace their differences. You may have to make some different choices, but you don’t have to compromise yourself to fit in,” she said.

As a girl new-mom and ever-evolving married woman, Kierra Sheard-Kelly is leading by example, showing young girls that all things are possible!

