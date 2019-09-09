CLOSE
Get Up! Fitness & Wellness
HomeGet Up! Fitness & Wellness

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder [VIDEO]

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down an end of summer workout that consists of high intensity interval training using the agility ladder.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

exercise , get up and move , Workout

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close