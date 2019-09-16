Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder Part 2 [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down part-2 of her end of summer workout that consists of high intensity interval training using the agility ladder. That is, high knee runs, traveling push ups and more!

