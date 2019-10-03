Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Full Body Workout [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down a full body workout that consists of four rounds of the following:

10 Plank/Dumbbell Roll/In Out Pike 15 Down and Up Plank 25 Mountain Climbers 10 Shoulder Push Ups

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: