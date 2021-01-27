Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021: Rickey Smiley To Host; Erica Campbell, PJ Morton & More To Perform

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Super Bowl will look a little different this year (re: coronavirus), but the inspirational show must go on.

To that note, the 22nd annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration returns to BET this year with Rickey Smiley as the host. The theme? NOTHING CAN STOP US.

Literally.

The NFL Players Choir are prepared to inspire like they normally do. And this year’s performers include Erica Campbell, Voice of Fire presented by Pharrell Williams, PJ Morton, Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Zacardi Cortez and John P. Kee.

A press release states:

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will present Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson with this year’s “Faith In Action Award.” The son of a courageous cancer survivor, Watson is one of the NFL’s youngest philanthropists and is committed to causes that support families and youth in underserved communities.

In collaboration with the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, the American Cancer Society will highlight the need to eliminate barriers to prevention and treatment in the black community during the broadcast. African Americans have the lowest survival rate for most cancers, and the pandemic has caused a devastating drop in cancer screenings. Viewers will be encouraged to donate during the show on BET by texting HOPE to 20222 to donate $10 to the American Cancer Society.

Catch the 22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Saturday, February 6 at 8/7c.

