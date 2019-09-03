CLOSE
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: End Of Summer Workout

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier focuses on toning each leg individually with one leg movements that work the quads, calves, hamstrings and glutes.

Check out the video up top and give it a try in 3 rounds!

Ready? Let’s move…

One Leg Lunge Jumps 

15 Fog Jumps 

One Leg Junge Jumps

15 Switch Lunges

