Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Toning The Glutes [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down how to shape and tone our glutes with what she calls three of the best glute exercises:

15 Hip Thrust

15 Dumbbell Squat

15 Wall Band Abductors

