Watch: Erica Campbell & Jonathan McReynolds Sing Clark Sisters Song On IG Live [VIDEO]

If you’re like us and watched The Clark Sisters in awe this past weekend, then you’ve probably put them back at the top of your playlists and have been hooked on singing their classic songs since.

Erica Campbell and Jonathan McReynolds did. So much so, they hopped on Instagram Live to not only talk about it, but sing about it!

Watch the two gospel icons cover The Clark Sisters’ classic, “Expect Your Miracle.”:

