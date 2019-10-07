Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Legs, Shoulder, Back and Triceps [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down legs, shoulders, back and triceps moves that consists of three rounds of the following:
– 15 Lunge Jump/Shoulder Press
– 15 Dumbberll Row
– 15 Half Burpee
– 15 Tricep Kickbacks
