Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Strengthening Your Core [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shares three powerful exercises to strengthen your core:

10 Raised Knee Krunch

10 Wide Leg V-Ups

10 Plank Kickouts

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: